Mere U-Turns or Backsliding on Political Ideology

The Political history of Pakistan is a tale of diverse alliances, coalitions and changing loyalties. The political alliances and friendships among the members of different political parties have changed over time due to various factors such as ideological differences, policy disagreements, political interests or shifts in political dynamics. The political leaders all often face complex challenges and have to make strategic decisions based on evolving circumstances. The decision-making process of Pakistani politicians, like politicians in any country, can be influenced by a variety of factors, including national interest, such as party politics, personal interests, public opinion, and international dynamics. Some of these decisions may appear as U-turns or shifts in positions, but they can also be viewed as adaptations to the realities of governance. Different perspectives exist on whether these changes in stance were necessary and effective or if they represented a lack of consistency and avariciousness of a politician on personal account. Although some politicians in Pakistan have undoubtedly made decisions with the national interest in mind, there have also been instances where personal or party interests have influenced decision-making. Corruption, nepotism, horse trading and clientelism have been longstanding challenges in Pakistani politics, and they can hinder the pursuit of the national interest.

While it is crucial to acknowledge that not all politicians are driven solely by self-interest, there are many who even defraud and hoodwink the nation into believing that there’s hardly someone more honest and righteous than they are. They deceive their own people in the name of honesty, transparency and religion as well. They back out of everything they say or vouch for as and when needed and take a quick U-Turn. Such parties, political groups of individuals can be more appropriately named as mere Propagandists and opportunists. Instead of leading the country towards the road of progress and prosperity through democracy, they rather follow a more fascist approach by typically ruling by force, violently suppressing opposition and criticism, controlling all industry and institutions, and promoting nationalism and often racism and religious extremism.

In discussing indicators of fascism and U-turns, it is evident that the focus here is on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party and its founder, Imran Khan, who served as the former Prime Minister of Pakistan. It is worth noting that the formation of the PTI party in 1996 was driven by the vision and ideology of its founder, with the aim of establishing a political platform that would address Pakistan’s challenges and strive for a more just, equal, secular, and prosperous society, particularly empowering the youth and women.

Despite frequently emphasizing his 26-year-long political struggle in his public addresses and speeches, it is important to highlight that many of the promises and commitments made during that period have remained unfulfilled to this day. Moving forward to the 2018 General Elections when the PTI emerged as the winning party and Imran Khan assumed the role of Prime Minister, the nation was filled with anticipation and excitement to witness the realization of the “Naya Pakistan” (New Pakistan) that Imran Khan had promised. In his victory speech, he expressed his desire for Pakistan to become the country that his leader, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, had envisioned. Considering that Jinnah’s vision for Pakistan was that of a free and secular nation, it is pertinent to question whether Imran Khan genuinely meant his statement about building the Pakistan of Jinnah’s dreams or if it was merely a public posture without genuine commitment.

After assuming public office, Imran Khan shifted his focus towards advocating for a vision of a “Madina ki Riasat” (State of Medina), which deviated from the secular ideals envisioned by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. This shift in narrative and emphasis on religious themes, drew criticism and sparked debates regarding his stance on religious extremism and blasphemy laws. Imran Khan’s political strategy seemed to be geared towards garnering more support and votes for the upcoming General Elections, leading him to build a narrative that heavily relied on religious rhetoric. He expressed his support for the strict implementation of existing blasphemy laws in Pakistan, despite the controversial nature of these laws and concerns about their potential for misuse and abuse. Furthermore, he faced severe criticism for his lenient stance in favor of the Taliban, leading to accusations of being a Taliban apologist. In one instance, he ignited controversy by referring to Osama bin Laden as a martyr instead of acknowledging him as a terrorist, while speaking at the National Assembly of Pakistan.

Tragically, during the first two years of Imran Khan’s regime, there were reports of violence and persecution against religious minorities. Thirty-one members of religious minorities were killed, while 58 were injured, and 25 individuals faced targeted blasphemy cases. These alarming incidents contradicted the claims and promises made by Imran Khan during his election campaign and cast doubts on the progress and conditions of Pakistan under his leadership.

The ideology of PTI has been brutally trampled by the founder himself. There are countless instances that could be pointed out here as examples of U-turns in Imran Khan’s politics.

Prior to assuming power, Imran Khan strongly opposed the idea of seeking assistance from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and voiced criticism towards the economic policies associated with IMF loans. In one of his public addresses, he even made a statement asserting that he would prefer to face dire consequences rather than resorting to the IMF for financial aid. Nevertheless, following his appointment as the head of state, his administration found it necessary to approach the IMF for a bailout package due to the prevailing economic challenges in the country. This shift in position was perceived by some as a notable change in direction. Initially, Imran Khan expressed his aspiration for improved relations with India, emphasizing the importance of dialogue and peaceful resolution of issues between the two nations. However, the relationship between Pakistan and India deteriorated during his tenure, particularly following incidents such as the Pulwama attack in Indian-administered Kashmir and subsequent military confrontations. Imran Khan has faced significant criticism for his perceived passive role in the forceful abrogation of Article 370 in Indian-Occupied Kashmir by the Indian government. The revocation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, during the regime of Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party led to the stripping of executive rights and special status of the people in Indian-Administered Kashmir, yet the Pakistani government did not take substantial action in response. The handling of the Kashmir issue under Imran Khan’s leadership has been widely regarded as a failure, with critics contending that he inadequately safeguarded the interests of the people who had laid down their lives for the disputed region, ultimately allowing it to be annexed and compromised through negotiations with Narendra Modi’s administration.

The primary focus of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party’s manifesto was centred on empowering the youth and women. However, there have been notable shortcomings in addressing these issues during Imran Khan’s tenure. Despite symbolizing his party as the “Party of Youth” and emphasizing merit-based governance, the PTI leadership has failed to display significant representation of youth in top positions, which has instead been occupied by individuals lacking in credibility. Furthermore, the ex PM has relied heavily on social media, which largely consists of youth, as a means to maintain his popularity and promote his political agenda. However, this approach has resulted in the radicalization of some segments of the youth who show little tolerance for differing opinions. They vehemently defend Khan and his politics, even resorting to abusive behavior towards those who do not align with their concept of “patriotism,” which revolves solely around supporting Imran Khan.

Moreover, while Khan enjoys a considerable female fan base, he has faced numerous accusations of misogyny. His remarks blaming women for the rise in sexual violence and rapes during an interview sparked significant backlash. In one instance, he suggested that men are not “robots” and women wearing revealing clothing have an impact on them, perpetuating harmful stereotypes. This criticism intensified after a tragic rape incident occurred on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway during the PTI regime. Despite nationwide protests, the government failed to take substantial action, and the perpetrators remain at large, causing further outrage and disillusionment among the public. Imran Khan’s conduct has also been characterized by treachery and disloyalty, particularly towards his once-loyal allies and founding members of PTI, including Jahangir Tareen, Aleem Khan, Awon Chaudhary, and the late Naeem ul Haque. Despite their significant contributions to the party, Khan distanced himself from them when it suited his political interests. The absence of Khan at Naeem ul Haque’s funeral, who had been a long-time associate and close aide, further exemplified this disloyalty. Furthermore, despite frequently praising the Pakistan Army during his political speeches, Imran Khan engaged in a smear campaign against the institution after leaving office through democratic means. This campaign, primarily driven by PTI supporters on social media, involved hurling abuses at the Pakistan Army, spreading misinformation, and attempting to tarnish the reputation of the country and its institutions on the global stage. Such actions have raised concerns about the intentions and motives of Imran Khan’s political agenda.

Lastly, following Imran Khan’s arrest in a corruption case, violent incidents orchestrated by PTI supporters, as called for by Khan and other party leaders, were deeply regrettable. These incidents resulted in the destruction of several symbols of national pride, including the Corps Commander’s House, Yadgare Shuhada, fighter jets from the famous 1965 war, and a model of the Chagai Mountain.

It is now incumbent upon us to make a decision regarding the future of Pakistan. We must consider that the adversaries of Pakistan have consistently strived to weaken the country by targeting its institutions, particularly the Pakistan Army and the Establishment. Anyone seeking to destabilize these institutions is ultimately an enemy of Pakistan. Pakistan Zindabad!

