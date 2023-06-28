Chrissy reacts to speculation she used a surrogate to welcome Esti

Chrissy Teigen just served up a response to speculation about the birth of her and John Legend’s daughter Esti.

It all started after the cookbook author posted a picture of their three-month-old to Instagram on May 8, noting the little one “still has the angel on her forehead.” However, not everyone was focused on the adorable snap.

After a commenter asked if Chrissy welcomed the child via surrogate, another follower replied that the model used bump prosthetics “called a moonbump.” And while Chrissy noted on her Instagram Stories she was “obsessed with this comment,” she soon put an end to the rumours by sharing a picture from after she gave birth to Esti and jokingly writing, “Extremely realistic ‘moon bump.'”

This isn’t the first time Chrissy has dealt with social media comments about her and her new-born. Last month, she clapped back after an Instagram user accused her and John of incorrectly using Esti’s carrier.

“‘Right’ is how she is comfortable,” the 37-year-old wrote back, per a screenshot shared by People. “She doesn’t like to be high and tight and likes to look around and see her daddy. She is safe and happy.”

Chrissy and John-who are also parents to daughter Luna, 7, and son Miles, 4-welcomed Esti in January, about two and a half years after they lost their son Jack 20 weeks into her pregnancy.

“It was making me emotional the first two nights we were home because I just felt the love expand in the house,” the singer told The Wall Street Journal in February, “and I felt the excitement.”

Since Esti’s arrival, Chrissy and John have continued to share sweet family photos, updates on her latest milestones and how Luna and Miles are adjusting to life with their sibling.

“The kids are excited,” the Grammy winner told E! News correspondent Courtney Lopez in February. “We weren’t sure how they would take it. I felt like they were a little jealous when mommy was pregnant. But as soon as Esti arrived, they were just exploding with love and joy. And they’re so caring and loving toward her. They want to hold her, they want to kiss her and it’s really exciting.”