Suhana Khan signs a new movie with her father Shah Rukh Khan following “The Archies”

Following Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan has signed on to another project, which the actor will allegedly produce.

SRK is going to team up again with his Pathaan director Siddharth Anand for Suhana’s film.

According to sources, Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand collaborated on Pathaan as both actor and director, and they are now ready to collaborate in a variety of roles for this as-yet-untitled movie.

Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures will collaborate on the as-yet-untitled movie. The pre-production work has already started, and everyone involved is eager to start shooting the movie.

Not just that, sources also unwrapped that the upcoming film organically required the casting of The Archies actress, reports India Today.

“This casting is a natural fit for the topic, but for the time being, all the specifics are being kept under wraps. Suhana and Shah Rukh are eager to work together professionally, the sources continued.