Nawazuddin Siddiqui acknowledges copying the looks of Robert De Niro and Al Pacino

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has acknowledged that he has always been an admirer of Robert De Niro and Al Pacino, to the point where he started to imitate their approach.

Nawaz admitted to Mashable India that he formerly looked up to Robert and Al Pacino. He once got into conflict with filmmaker Anurag Basu because he liked to copy their style.

The Sacred Games actor recalled his appearance on the Gangs of Wasseypur set as being in the Al Pacino mode. I behaved just like Al Pacino. Even my speech would be like his.

That is when director Anurag scolded him saying that he was behaving too much like the legendary actor, reports India Today.

“Anurag yelled at me quite a bit at night. You’re acting too much like Al Pacino, he informed me. As a result, I destroyed the entire façade over night and had trouble sleeping. The following morning, when I went there, I only went as Nawaz,” Nawaz continued.