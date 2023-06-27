Chelsea secures £32m deal for Villarreal’s Nicolas Jackson

LONDON: Chelsea has reached an agreement with Villarreal to acquire striker Nicolas Jackson for €37m (£31.8m) in an eight-year deal, following the successful completion of his medical examination on Sunday. The 22-year-old Senegalese forward made a strong impact in La Liga last season, netting 12 goals in 26 appearances. Although Jackson came close to joining Bournemouth in January, he failed the medical due to a hamstring issue. Despite attracting interest from Aston Villa and Everton after concluding the season with an impressive tally of eight goals in as many games, it is Chelsea who has emerged as the victor in the pursuit of Jackson’s signature. The London club went above the player’s release clause to secure more favourable payment terms within the deal structure.

Jackson originally moved from Senegal to Villarreal in 2019, and after a year, he was loaned out to Mirandés in the second tier. Displaying his skills for the club’s B team, he earned his La Liga debut in October 2021. This signing marks the second addition to Chelsea’s striking department within a short span of time, following the arrival of Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig for £51m last Tuesday. Chelsea’s new manager, Mauricio Pochettino, prioritized bolstering the team’s frontline options after a disappointing season that saw Chelsea finish 12th and miss out on European football while averaging just one goal per game. The length of Jackson’s contract aligns with the typical duration granted to players under the ownership of Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital. This strategy allows the club to spend significant sums on transfer fees without violating financial fair play regulations, employing amortization methods.

As Jackson and Nkunku join Chelsea, several players appear to be on the verge of leaving the club, including Kai Havertz, Mateo Kovacic, and Mason Mount. Additionally, Hakim Ziyech and Édouard Mendy are nearing moves to Saudi Pro League clubs, where they will join N’Golo Kanté, who completed his transfer to Al-Ittihad last week. On Sunday night, defender Kalidou Koulibaly finalized his move to Al-Hilal after just one season with Chelsea. The Blues have agreed on a fee with Al-Ahli for Mendy, and the goalkeeper is set to travel to Saudi Arabia on Monday.