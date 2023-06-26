‘King of Pop’ Michael Jackson being remembered

The 14th death anniversary of king of pop music Michael Jackson is being observed today.

Michael Jackson died when he was just 50 on June 25, 2009, leaving his fans shocked and devastated. Michael Jackson was undoubtedly the biggest star in the world at the height of his career.

His songs and dancing style are still famous among people of all ages. Born on August 29, 1958, Michael was the eighth of ten children in the Jackson family.

Fame came to him at the age of 11 when he became the lead singer of the boy band of child stars, the Jackson 5, which was started by his father, Joseph. Michael was the youngest member of the Jackson 5, which had his brothers Jackie, Tito, Jermaine and Marlon.

Despite his shyness, Jackson took the front man role in the band as he was a natural singer and dancer.

The Jackson 5 had released 13 albums with Motown Records, including hits like ‘ABC and ‘I Want You Back’ between 1969 and 1975.

Soon, Michael started recording outside the band. His first solo effort for Epic, ‘Off the Wall” (1979), became the best-selling album of the year, selling over 20 million copies.

The album featured hit singles like ‘Don’t Stop ’til You Get Enough’ and ‘Rock with You’. In 1980, Michael won his first Grammy Award for the Best R&B Male Vocal Performance.

Three years later, Michael released the album Thriller, which stayed on top of the charts for 37 weeks. Seven singles featured in the top 10 list, including ‘Beat It,’ ‘Billie Jean,’ and ‘Thriller’.

It was in this album that Michael had unveiled his signature dance move, the moonwalk. Thriller won eight Grammys and sold over 40 million copies.

From 1993 onwards, Michael was mired in controversies over child molestation cases, marriage and divorce. In 2003, Michael was accused by a boy Gavin Arvizo for child sexual abuse when he was under 14. The court later acquitted Michael in 2005.