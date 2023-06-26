State Bank to remain closed on July 3

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will be closed to the public on July 3 (Monday) due to a bank holiday, according to a notification released on Monday.

“As a result, all banks/DFIs/MFBs will remain closed for public trading on the aforementioned date.” Employees of banks/DFIs/MFBs, on the other hand, will report to work as usual,” it added.

The holiday is due to the commencement of the new fiscal year on July 1 (Saturday), however Eid ul Adha’s third day will be commemorated on that day.

The holiday has now been moved to July 3, however, this day the banks/DFLs/MFBs will remain closed to the public but not to their employees.

The administration had already declared Eid a four-day holiday. From June 28 to 30, banks will be closed.