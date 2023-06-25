ICCI stresses for Charter of Economy

President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari Saturday welcomed the statement of former president and co-chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Asif Ali Zardari regarding the Charter of Economy among all political parties to overcome the economic challenges, which was faced by the country.

The business community of the federal capital strongly supports this proposal, he said in a statement received here.

He further said that the his (former president’s) address to the business community in Lahore was a reflection of the true understanding of the economic problems faced by the country.

He said that his suggestion to give the most important ministries related to the economy to people associated with the business community was also a step towards solving economic problems.

He said that his suggestion of cotton cultivation in Jhal Magsi area of Balochistan can be a milestone for achieving quality production as well as development of the province.

He said that lack of long-term planning and in continuity in policies were the main reason of the economic problems that were faced by the country today.

The former president offered the business community that he was ready to strike a deal with all political parties on the issue of economy, which was highly commendable Initiative, he remarked.

He said that the Pakistan People’s Party was the largest political party in Pakistan and the second largest party in the current coalition government and urged all other parties to positively respond the offer for turning around the national economy.

Ahsan Zafar said that a grand national dialogue on the issue of economy was the needs time and the Islamabad Chamber being the representative chamber of the federal capital and the country, was ready to play its full role to organize such debates and dialogue.

He said that the former president’s vision regarding regional connectivity was commendable. Pak-Iran gas pipeline can be the best alternative to solve energy problems, he added.

Meanehile, the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI ) Saturday welcomed the positive gesture of politicians for the Charter of Economy initiative.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar told the media that it was the result of LCCI’s untiring efforts. “It is good omen that politicians have taken the LCCI suggestion for Charter of Economy seriously,” he added.

He said that he had urged the politicians at every forum including Senate of Pakistan that the political parties should set aside their differences and sign a Charter of Economy for revival of national economy. He said the Lahore Chamber had also worked out a Charter of Economy and shared it with the political parties for the sake of economy. He vowel that the Lahore Chamber would extend all possible cooperation for this cause.

Kashif Anwar said that a comprehensive Charter of Economy would attract foreign direct investment (FDI) and promote local investment as key drivers of economic recovery.

He said that the Charter of Economy should encompass a range of strategic measures, including policies to enhance the ease of doing business, establish investor-friendly regulations, develop robust infrastructure, and foster a conducive environment for domestic and international investors.

“These initiatives would revitalize economic growth, generate employment opportunities, and stimulate sustainable development across various sectors,” he said.