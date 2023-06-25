Tracking invests in Ozoned Digital to expand operations in for Saudi Arabia

Ozoned Digital today announced an investment by Tracking, to help strategically expand its operations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Ozoned Digital will work with Tracking, along with other stakeholders in KSA, to launch various digital insurance initiatives for the Insurance Industry including IoT driven Telematics Insurance Solutions.

“With a corporate vision to be at the forefront of IoT platforms integrating AI, we are committed to serving diverse customers’ needs. As the first and only Saudi company in the vehicle tracking industry, we take pride in developing and manufacturing our own software and hardware within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This distinction has led us to be part of the prestigious ‘SAUDI MADE’ program aligned with the Saudi Vision 2030. At Tracking, we are driven by a passion for innovation, technological excellence, and contributing to the growth of Saudi Arabia’s industrial landscape. With our state-of-the-art solutions and unwavering commitment to quality, we are dedicated to transforming the transport industry and shaping the future of IoT and AI integration”, commented Mr. Asim Jamil, CEO of Tracking.

“The Insurance Industry is fast entering into an era of customer convenience, transparency and value addition using disruptive digital technologies. Having successfully launched various digital initiatives for all the largest Insurers in Pakistan, Ozoned Digital envisions introducing all these digital solutions, and many more, in the KSA Insurance Industry. In complete alignment with Saudi Vision 2030, Ozoned Digital will be providing an end-to-end digital insurance ecosystem in the Kingdom”, Mr. Nomaan Bin Bashir, CEO Ozoned Digital commented.