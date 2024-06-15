Pakistan’s e-commerce expected to cross $100bn by 2030: FCCI SVP

Pakistan has been ranked 46th in terms of e-commerce as its business volume has crossed $ 5.2 billion which is expected to cross $ 100 bn by 2030. Addressing a training session organized in collaboration with Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) on e-commerce-101, Dr Sajjad Arshad, Senior Vice President (SVP) Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), said that it could play a key role in arresting unemployment in the country. It is more suitable for young educated girls who could achieve economic empowerment by efficiently utilizing e-commerce in addition to earning sustenance for their families and contributing their role in the economic stability of Pakistan, he added.

He mentioned his visit to Ethiopia and said that its Prime Minister has revolutionized its economy by weeding out the traditional system of bureaucracy. Pakistan should also focus on nation building to put the country on the road to progress and prosperity, he added.

He thanked TDAP for selecting the FCCI for organizing the important session on e-commerce and assured to provide free space for similar events in future. He said that training sessions on e-commerce should be arranged on a monthly basis to provide skills to the maximum number of youths to enter into the arena of e-commerce. Persons linked with e-commerce could have connectivity across the globe with the minimum input cost as there was no need of traditional shops, human resource and direct person to person contacts, he added.

He also termed e-commerce a noble cause as it could provide jobs to the educated youth and the persons involved in this endeavor must earn blessings of Allah Almighty. The FCCI would also acknowledge their contributions, he added.

Rao Fazal-ur-Rehman, Deputy Director TDAP Faisalabad, said that efforts are being made to popularize e-commerce among the educated youth so that they could become entrepreneurs without hefty investment.

He also appreciated the cooperation of the FCCI and said that e-commerce is a major platform which could help youths to sell their products throughout the world.

Executive Member Muhammad Azhar Chaudhary said that youth must be trained to save themselves from scammers while doing their business of e-commerce.

Later, trainer Mr. Adil Mukhtar explained in detail various revenue models of e-commerce, its types and Pakistan trade portal etc. More than 50 male and female students from different universities and educational institutions participated in the training session.