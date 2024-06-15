DIG vows to make Lahore ‘cradle of peace’

Controlling crime and establishing peace in Lahore city is among my top priorities, said DIG Operations Lahore Faisal Kamran while talking to Daily Times. Restoring the vibrancy of Lahore and making it a cradle of peace is among my foremost priorities. We have managed to control 20% of the crime in the city. The days are coming when citizens will be able to roam safely wherever they want. Police checkpoints have been set up across Lahore. Dolphin and mobile police patrol the streets 24 hours a day. Open court sessions are arranged daily in my office. Citizens can come and meet me without any hindrance. The doors of my office are open 24 hours for public service. He stated in a conversation with Daily Times that he is not part of any land mafia and will not tolerate any police officer being part of the land mafia. If any officer under his command is found involved in the land mafia, they will not remain in their job. Such individuals belong in jail. Meanwhile, the Lahore Police Operations Wing is active against criminal elements. Those involved in illegal activities are being brought to justice. DIG Operations Lahore Muhammad Faisal Kamran said that the Lahore Police Operations Wing is active against criminal elements. All possible resources are being utilized to ensure the safety of citizens’ lives and property. Those involved in illegal activities are being brought to justice. Public cooperation is essential in making Lahore a cradle of peace.

Details indicate that the Lahore Police Operations Wing has arrested dozens of offenders for law violations in the last 24 hours. Thirteen members of five gangs involved in robbery and theft were arrested, and stolen goods worth over 1.2 million rupees were recovered. Thirty-seven wanted criminals, fifteen habitual offenders, and ten court absconders were arrested. During a crackdown on illegal weapons, fifteen suspects were arrested, and fifteen pistols and fifty-eight bullets were recovered. Forty suspects were detained during a crackdown on drug dealers, and 18.129 kilograms of hashish, 3.80 kilograms of ice, and 237 liters of liquor were recovered from the suspects. Thirteen suspects involved in gambling were arrested, and more than 31,000 rupees in betting money was also recovered from them. Three people were arrested for violating the kite flying act, twelve for begging, and fourteen for electricity theft.