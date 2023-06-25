Check out the top trending destinations for solo travellers

While solo travel can be one of the most enriching experiences, it can also be daunting. Finding safe destinations that accommodate single travellers is challenging. So if you’re figuring out where to start, a study by Explore Worldwide, an adventure travel platform, has revealed the top 10 cities which are considered the best for solo travellers. As per the study, Vietnam’s Hanoi is the top city for people who want to travel alone. The report attributed Hanoi’s popularity to the city’s “aesthetically pleasing” ancient architecture, its rich cultural heritage and “plenty of activities for solo travellers to enjoy, from browsing food markets and visiting historic temples to simply wandering the colourful streets.” Second on the list is Thailand’s capital city Bangkok with an 816 percent rise in solo travel searches, boasting numerous activities and a rich history–perfect for independent travellers to explore. Taipei in Taiwan secures the third spot.