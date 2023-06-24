Sonya Hussyn opens up on comparisons to Sri Devi and Priyanka Chopra

Sonya Hussyn, a renowned Pakistani actress in both television and film, boasts an extensive career in the media industry. Throughout her journey, she has delivered remarkable performances in dramas and films. Some of her notable projects include ‘Ishq Zahe Naseeb,’ ‘Nazo,’ ‘Muhabbat Tujhe Alvida,’ ‘Tich Button,’ and ‘Daadal.’

Recently, her drama series ‘Tinkay Ka Sahara’ concluded, receiving immense love from fans.

During her appearance The Night Show, Sonya Hussyn discussed the topic of being compared to legendary actress Sridevi and global star Priyanka Chopra. Sonya said ‘Yes, people compare me with everyone. Whatever the new get up I do, people compare me with someone. Nowadays, people say, ‘You look like Srivdevi’, I got shocked after hearing that because Sridevi is so beautiful, they also compare me with Priyanka Chopra. Well, she’s beautiful too, I like Priyanka Chopra because she’s an established and successful woman but Sridevi is really beautiful and it’s a compliment for me if people think that I resemble with her.’ Sonya Hussyn made waves in the news for bearing a striking resemblance to Priyanka Chopra, drawing comparisons between the two. Additionally, after her drama ‘Muhabbat Tujhe Alvida,’ she garnered comparisons to the late Sridevi.