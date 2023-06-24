Kim Kardashian transforms into a Power Ranger with hot pink look

There’s power in pink, just ask Kim Kardashian. The Kardashians star mighty morphed into a sexy version of the Pink Power Ranger in her latest Instagram, wearing a skin-tight hot pink cat suit from her fashion line SKIMS and matching hip-grazing boots that framed her waist. She completed her bold look with black bug-eyed sunglasses, a metallic clutch and her signature glam of wavy hair and soft-matte makeup.

“Fun Fact,” Kim captioned her April 19 post, “The Pink Power Rangers name is Kimberly.” This isn’t the only pink style moment the reality TV star has had in recent weeks.

While enjoying a trip to Tokyo with her and ex-husband Kanye West’s kids-North West, 9, Saint West, 7, Chicago West, 5, and Psalm West, 3-Kim rocked several head-to-toe looks in the timeless colour. In fact, Kim twinned in pastel pink outfits with her daughters North and Chicago, as they all wore pink tops and matching accessories.

And while Kim’s latest look was inspired by the superhero television show The Power Rangers, she’ll soon tap into another fan-favourite franchise: American Horror Story.

Earlier this month, Kim teased her upcoming appearance in the 12th season of the anthology series, titled “Delicate,” premiering this summer. Moreover, the show’s co-creator Ryan Murphy confirmed she will be joining AHS alum Emma Roberts. “Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family,” Ryan said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter April 10. “Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture.”

Ryan also shared a glimpse inside Kim’s bloody new role, adding that the showrunner Halley Feiffer has

“written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role, especially for Kim,

and this season is ambitious and

unlike anything we have ever done.”