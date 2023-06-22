Army’s vital role in boosting economy

The Pakistani government has announced an ambitious Economic Revival Plan in an admirable effort to address economic issues and promote prosperity. The Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), which seeks to entice investment from Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and other nations, was established as the centrepiece of this initiative. The Pakistan Army’s crucial contribution in this economic development is an essential component. This article examines the army’s vital role in boosting the economy and promoting socioeconomic success for the country.

Assisting the plan for economic revival:

The Economic Revival Plan acknowledges the significance of domestic development and foreign investment. As a significant stakeholder, the Pakistan Army has promised to support the government’s initiatives fully. The army’s engagement provides the plan with the strategic experience, resources, and credibility it needs to succeed, thus this commitment is essential.

Promoting Stability and Security:

Economic growth requires an environment that is secure and stable. In order to maintain stability and national security, the Pakistan Army protects both domestic and foreign assets. The army creates an environment that is favourable for commercial activity and inspires confidence in investors by successfully combating internal and external dangers.

Coordination and Collaboration:

The SIFC’s organisational design emphasises the value of cooperation between civilian and military leadership. The involvement of army members in the implementation and executive committees denotes a coordinated strategy for accomplishing financial objectives. This synergy encourages wise decision-making, optimises resource use, and prevents effort duplication, hastening investment and project execution.

Production and Security in Defence:

One of the primary industries targeted for expansion and development is the production of defence goods. The Pakistan Army actively participates in defence manufacture, which has a substantial economic impact. The army promotes technical improvements, job generation, and self-sufficiency by aiding the domestic defence industry. Additionally, it increases export potential while also strengthening national security capabilities.

Employment Growth and Skill Development:

Human resource development and job creation are essential for a healthy economy. The Pakistan Army regularly takes part in programmes that create employment possibilities, especially for women and young people. The army helps people become more independent, promotes economic inclusion, and lowers unemployment rates through providing vocational training, encouraging entrepreneurship, and arranging job placements.

Building Up Infrastructure:

Building infrastructure is essential for boosting the economy and luring investors. The Pakistan Army actively takes part in infrastructure projects all around the nation thanks to its engineering and building capabilities. The army creates jobs while improving connectivity, facilitating trade, and bolstering the general investment climate by constructing roads, bridges, dams, and other vital infrastructure.

Disaster relief and crisis management:

The economy can be adversely impacted by catastrophes and crises. The Pakistan Army plays a crucial role in reducing the negative consequences of such occurrences because to its well-established disaster response and relief capabilities. The army helps to restore economic activity in impacted areas, fostering resilience and stability, by offering immediate assistance, relief supplies, and rehabilitation support.

It is impossible to overestimate the contribution of the Pakistan Army to the development of the national economy. Its active participation in the Economic Revival Plan, as demonstrated by the creation of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), represents a collaborative and all-encompassing strategy for accomplishing economic objectives. The army’s contributions are numerous and crucial in promoting economic growth and socio-economic success, from ensuring security and stability to encouraging defence production, job creation, and infrastructure development. The army plays a crucial role in changing Pakistan’s destiny and enhancing the welfare of its citizens through collaborating with the government and other stakeholders.

The writer can be reached at: hafsa.fayyaz24@gmail.com.