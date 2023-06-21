Almarah Foundation launched its 5th house for homeless orphans where the best facilities are set for orphans.

Renowned signer Ibrar ul Haq joined as chief guest, during his speech he said ” I am feeling blessed to be part of this noble cause and my all possible support is with apna ghar”.

Chairman Almarah Foundation Sofia Warraich said that being selected on a mission which was very close to Prophet (PBUH) we are thankful to Allah almighty.

DIG Punjab police Mehboob Lilla in his closing remarks thanked all worthy guests and supporters of Almarah Foundation.

While Asif Affan, Honorary Consul General Srilanka Yasin Joiya, Mian Abid, renowned cyber laws expert Zain Ali Qureshi, Social Activist Shahzad Roshan Gillani, Deligation of united journalists forum Pakistan consisting of Raza Muhammad, Azahar Thiraj and Bilal Attari, Qamar uz Zaman, Dilawar shah, Subtain and others graced the occasion.

Almarah Foundation is based on the vision of late Maj(r) Rasheed Warraich who is known for his philanthropist mission after his retirement his daughter Sofia Warraich and son-in-law DIG Mehboob lila are continuing his legacy by providing rashan to needy people as well as thousands of people are being fed by them daily under their key project.