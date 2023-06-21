Ways to de-stress in only five minutes

There are simplest yet fantastic ways to adopt and cope with the state of anxiety. Favouring and giving oneself a jubilant life! A research from John Hopkins recommends us all to mediate daily, as it helps alleviate the symptoms and risks of increasing anxiety, acting as an antidepressant. We all just simply need to take some time out from our hectic routines for ourselves.

Just like an apple a day can keep a doctor away same as practicing yoga or exercising for five minutes a day can keep your anxiety away.

Daily five minutes of meditation and yoga will give yourself a chance to flush out all your perplexed thoughts from your mind. It will make your body muscles go relaxed and stretched. Whereas, daily five minutes’ exercise can help maintain your health and also five minutes’ massage once or twice a week is another effective remedy to reduce stress.

While listening to your favourite playlist, you can try different kinds of meditation processes that are Loving Kindness Meditation, Progressive Muscle Relaxation, Mindfulness or Diet Breathing Aroma Therapy. I bet you all that if these several kinds of meditation processes, just discussed above, are applied daily enclosed up with a chamomile tea by the end of the day for a perfect sleep, would bring out the best transformational results in ‘You’ in next 15 days.

Furthermore, diet also plays an important role! Eating well balanced diet, drinking lots of water, saying no to fast / junk food and keeping a healthful energy boosting snacks and vitamins on hand on daily basis can help reduce your stress, energizing yourself and calming your nerves giving inner peace and nutriment. In addition to that, let’s also discuss a remedy method in order to deal with an anxiety, panic attack or overthinking! You can start the method any time sitting alone, by taking deep breaths, inhaling then, slowly exhaling. You can repeat this method, if necessary or as many times as required.

You should not live in a state of denial but should accept the reality. You know what! Instead of blaming yourself, or aiming the perfection, which is not possible for any human form on earth, you should be rather thankful. Be proud of however close you get! Be proud of every single breath, you’re bestowed upon! Be proud of making it to another day, where so many people on earth lose their lives daily.

When in stress, rather panicking, you can always put your stress in perspective, questioning yourself that is it really bad as I think? You should always try to see things through optimistic lens, welcoming and attracting humour as a good laugh goes a long way. You can jot down things that bother you and make you happy. You can talk to your friends and relatives, who are close to you, to vent out your issues. You can divert your mind by involving yourself into a group activity, a volunteer activity or supporting a group in your community. In addition to that, you have full right to stay at distance from people, objects or certain activities that triggers your stress leading to anxiety. You are always one step away to start a new chapter and turn over a new leaf with an ultimate progressive transformation. You should always be ready in embracing new challenges because you are strong and you can face it. You are born too fight. You should be patient walking towards your journey because every single step taken forward will not only heal you but bring prodigious results in ‘you’ too. These strategies and remedies mentioned above, all in one kit, are the simple fantastic ways you can start from today and get rid of anxiety issues.