Reviews for ‘Mission Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One’ hail it as the ‘best mission yet’

The best movie of 2022 wasn’t the biggest superhero film or the Oscar darling, it was a nine-minute featurette on the Paramount Pictures YouTube channel about Tom Cruise riding a motorcycle off a cliff. The marquee stunt of Mission: Impossible-Dead Reckoning Part One set the tone for what fans could expect from the seventh instalment in the franchise. Of course, with a set piece that big it’s worth wondering whether the rest of the two-and-a-half-hour film can keep up-thankfully early buzz from the Dead Reckoning premiere in Rome is overwhelmingly positive. Collider’s Perri Nemiroff praised the film effusively, noting that the movie offers “some of the most well-defined and exhilarating set pieces photographed in ways that truly make you feel like you’re in the middle of the action.” She also spoke highly of Hayley Atwell, who seems to be emerging as a fan favourite from early screenings, writing that Atwell gives one of “the most captivating performances/arcs and just a hugely enjoyable character to watch.”