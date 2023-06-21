Finance minister chairs meeting at FBR

Federal Finance Minister Mr. Mohammad Ishaq Dar visited the Federal Board of Revenue Headquarters today and chaired a meeting to review the suggestions submitted by the Anomaly Committee-Business and Anomaly Committee-Technical to remove discrepancies identified in the Finance Bill-2023.

It may be noted that Chairman FBR Mr. Asim Ahmad had constituted the two Committees on June 13, 2023 to identify and remove the business and technical related anomalies identified in the Finance Bill-2023 and present recommendations to FBR for removal of the same.

The meeting was also attended by Special Assistant to the PM on Finance Mr. Tariq Bajwa, Chairman FBR and senior officials from the Revenue Division and

Finance Ministry. The Finance Minister reviewed the suggestions given by the both Committees and said that practicable recommendations will be incorporated in the Finance Bill-2023.