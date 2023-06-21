The sinking of a vessel off the coast of Greece led to the death of around 600 persons, including approximately 300 Pakistanis. This incident symbolizes the sinking of human values of freedom to live, freedom to move and freedom to earn a decent livelihood. The heart-rending tragedy, which is part of recurrent such incidents since decades, reminds us of issues related to migration and human trafficking. Regrettably, we, as a nation, remain hostage to ‘reactive approach’ instead of proactive one; therefore, we are compelled to repeatedly witness such dreadful happenings.

Human trafficking has assumed the status of one of the most blatant global crimes of the twenty-first century due to the magnitude of its impact on transnational inhabitants. A couple of decades ago, many countries preferred to treat ‘trafficked persons’ as offenders instead of victim. Nevertheless, there is greater realization among the affected countries that trafficked persons, whether they are legal or illegal immigrants, they deserve to be treated first as victim then as offender as this approach helps to address the issue on longer term basis.

Multiple factors need to be examined while analyzing the issue of human trafficking such as globalization, migration from less developed countries to more developed countries, labor-intensive markets in recipient countries, weakened monitoring on cross-border movement, demand for cheap labour in destination countries, corrupt practices in government offices, oppressive regimes in origin countries, limited or no job opportunities, political instability, high rates of inflation, lust for money of agent-mafia, collusion of law-enforcement agencies, and poorly performing criminal justice system. Though both, registered and unregistered migrants, are vulnerable to trafficking, compulsory labor and sexual abuse yet the illegal migrants remain more exposed to these violations than the legal ones.

Strict anti-immigration policies adopted by European nations have led to the concept of “Fortress Europe”-a rules-based regime developed to discourage the entry of illegal immigrants. Such rigid rather harsh policies, indirectly, coerce the immigrants to rely on traffickers and smugglers to get into their dreamland of Europe and the US. It is largely observed that people dwelling in Northern Punjab areas and AJK get easily tempted by the human traffickers as some people of these areas have cultivated success stories of their overseas stay.

Research into the data pertaining to illegal trafficked persons helps us to derive the conclusion that the most compelling reason behind migration is political instability in the origin country. In the case of recent sad happening of sinking vessel majority of the migrants are from Egypt, Palestine, Pakistan, Syria and Afghanistan and one identical factor among these countries is political instability. Political instability gives rise to poor economic growth, high inflation eating into savings, low or no foreign direct investment, poor job opportunities and trust deficit in public institutions. Low income, restricted quality education, inadequate health facilities have pushed Pakistan down on the Human Development Index ranking of UNDP. There is no denying the fact that Pakistan has host of political and economic challenges which serve as centrifugal force for its people.

Another dimension which needs to be attended upon carefully by the government is the open operation of human traffickers who entice the credulous youth. As reported in the recent painful event families of some migrants paid around two-and-half million rupees to the agents for taking their loved ones abroad. Such elements need to be strictly dealt with.

Globalization, an inevitable phenomenon, also remains two-edged weapon, generating both positive as well negative consequences. The luxuries of developed countries in Europe and Americas, their economic growth, political stability, their progressive and tolerant societies become ‘pull-factors’ for aspirant-migrants who are constantly harried by ‘push-factors’ in their home countries. The mushroom growth of cutting-edge technological gadgets and easy access to social media networking sites have made dissemination of information easier more than ever. The over-ambitious youth get easily seduced by the lure of the industrialized world which later turns into a nightmare for some poor families.

To sum up, greater responsibility lies on the shoulder of both federal and provincial governments for carrying out a detailed and in-depth analysis of the issue of human trafficking. The high level inquiry committee constituted by the Prime Minister need to be given adequate mandate to encompass the issue from all perspectives and should propose a viable solution to deal the issue on permanent basis. Human traffickers can never work in a vacuum. The traditional smuggling routes which serve as conduit for human traffickers too need to be identified and busted to check the further loss of innocent people. The national media can air programs, shows, documentaries, dramas and movies which highlight the miseries and pain associated with illegal migration so that people get discouraged to jeopardize their own lives for ‘perceived-to-be-real’ imaginary world.

The writer is a civil servant.