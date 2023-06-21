IHC extends stay order in Toshakhana case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday extended its stay order till tomorrow on the proceeding of trial court in the toshakhana criminal case against PTI’s Chairman Imran Khan.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case wherein Imran Khan’s Lawyer Khawaja Harris continued his arguments. Petitioner’s lawyer gave references of various court orders and said that it was essential to move a complaint within 120 days after such incident. He said that only the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was authorized to file the complaint, adding that proper procedure had not been followed in this case.

The lawyer continued his arguments after which the court adjourned further hearing of the case till tomorrow. It may be mentioned here that district election commission had lodged a criminal case against Imran Khan in the trial case. The PTI’s chairman had challenged the admissibility of the case before the IHC.

Meanwhile, the IHC set aside the show-cause notice of the ECP in the prohibited funding case and instructed the body to decide the matter again after hearing the objections of the PTI. IHC’s Justice Babar Sattar announced the verdict after hearing arguments against the petition from both sides. The court said that all requirements for a fair trial should be completed.

At the outset of the hearing, the court asked the ECP’s official why the commission continued proceeding as per the judgment of the larger bench.

ECP’s lawyer said that no action had been initiated against the petitioner under the show-cause notice, adding that other witnesses had been summoned for testimony. The court remarked that why not the petitioner should be given an opportunity to be heard. The further hearing of the case was then adjourned. It may be mentioned here that the ECP had served a show-cause notice to PTI in a prohibited funding case. The decision had been challenged before the IHC. Meanwhile, a lower court in Islamabad on Tuesday initiated a procedure to declare PTI’s leader Azam Khan Swati as absconder due to his continuous disappearance in controversial tweet case.

Special Judge Central Muhammad Azam Khan announced the verdict and ordered to issue an advertisement for summon of the accused. The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA)’official submitted execution report to the court regarding the summon notices at the both residences of Azam Swati.

They said that the accused was not appearing before the court despite of repeated summons.

The court adjourned hearing of the case till July 24. It may be mentioned here that the court had repeatedly summoned Swati for the indictment but he did not appear.