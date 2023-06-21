PRCS chairman calls on German envoy

Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Society Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari held a meeting with the Ambassador of Germany to Pakistan, H. E Alfred Grannas here on Tuesday. H.E. Alfred Grannas warmly welcomed Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari to the German Embassy. Both the dignitaries engaged in discussions encompassing various topics, including bilateral relations and the importance of strengthening cooperation for the betterment of humanity.

During the meeting, Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari provided a comprehensive overview of the programs and initiatives of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society, specifically regarding rescue, relief, rehabilitation, and reconstruction efforts in response to the recent floods in Pakistan. He mentioned that PRCS has been actively assisting in 55 districts of the country, benefiting over 2.7 million people through the provision of tents, food, non-food items, shelter, cash assistance, and essential household items to those affected.

The Chairman of PRCS further highlighted the organization’s significant contributions since the 2005 earthquake. With the support of the Red Cross Red Crescent Movement partners and external potential donors, PRCS has responded to over 45 major emergencies and disasters across Pakistan, providing relief to more than 12.4 million beneficiaries. He acknowledged the 39-year collaboration between PRCS and the German Red Cross, which has aimed to alleviate the suffering of vulnerable communities through various programs and projects. Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari also emphasized PRCS’s plan for an integrated recovery approach, focusing on shelter, health, water, sanitation, hygiene, livelihood, and disaster risk reduction, benefiting vulnerable communities in 22 districts.

He requested the support of the German Embassy in PRCS’s recovery and rehabilitation efforts. He also extended invitation to the German Ambassador to visit PRCS National Headquarters.

Ambassador Alfred Grannas praised the exceptional services of PRCS during natural disasters and emergencies, specifically acknowledging their recent humanitarian assistance to flood-affected families. He assured that cooperation with the Red Crescent would be further strengthened to ensure uninterrupted service to humanity.

On this occasion, Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari also presented a commemorative shield from PRCS to Ambassador Alfred Grannas.