FUSST holds open house 2023

The Open House 2023 was held at the Foundation University School of Science & Technology,(FUSST) The Department of Arts & Media, in collaboration with the Department of English and Psychology led the event and it provided students with opportunities to interact with faculty members, alumni and industry professionals to build their professional networks. Moreover, the event featured student projects, tours of facilities and interactive sessions for prospective students. The event hosted officials from dozens of national and multinational organizations to further strengthen the liaison between the campus and the industry in order to find appropriate places for it’s graduates and serve the needs of the ever-evolving industry in today’s highly competitive market. In the end, Pro Rector/Director Foundation University Rawalpindi Campus, Brig.Dr Abdul Ghafoor visited the respective stall members and acknowledged them for their efforts.