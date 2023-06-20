Directors Guild of Pakistan unveils new initiatives to foster growth and excellence

The Directors Guild of Pakistan (DGP) is pleased to announce a series of ground breaking initiatives aimed at promoting the growth and excellence of Pakistani cinema. With a steadfast commitment to empowering and supporting the creative vision of talented filmmakers, the DGP aims to shape the future of the Pakistani film industry.

Under the visionary leadership of its esteemed board members and renowned directors, the DGP is spearheading several key programmes designed to nurture artistic talent, foster innovation and facilitate collaboration within the filmmaking community.

These initiatives seek to create a vibrant ecosystem

that encourages the production of high-quality, thought-provoking films that resonate with audiences both at home

and abroad.

Highlights of the DGP’s new initiatives include:

Filmmaker Development Programme: The DGP is launching an extensive filmmaker development

program that will provide aspiring directors with access

to mentorship, workshops

and resources.

This programme aims to cultivate a new generation of filmmakers by offering guidance on various aspects of the craft, from storytelling techniques to technical expertise.

Collaboration & Networking Events: Recognising the power of collaboration and networking, the DGP will organise regular events and platforms for filmmakers to connect, exchange ideas, and forge partnerships. These gatherings will serve as catalysts for innovation and provide filmmakers with valuable opportunities to showcase their work and attract potential collaborators.

Industry Advocacy & Support: The DGP is committed to advocating for the rights and interests of Pakistani directors. Through partnerships with relevant stakeholders, the guild will actively engage in discussions to address industry challenges, promote fair remuneration, and safeguard the creative freedom of filmmakers.

International Collaborations: To foster international collaborations and showcase the diversity of Pakistani cinema, the DGP will establish strategic partnerships with renowned film organisations, festivals and production houses around the world. These collaborations will facilitate co-productions, exchange programmes and screenings of Pakistani films on global platforms.

Film Education & Research: The DGP recognises the importance of film education and research in nurturing a sustainable industry. As part of its commitment, the guild will launch educational initiatives, scholarships and research grants to support academic studies and advance the understanding of Pakistani cinema.

Speaking about the new initiatives, The Membership body, of the Directors Guild of Pakistan, said, “We are thrilled to introduce these transformative initiatives that will shape the future of Pakistani cinema.

The Directors Guild of Pakistan is dedicated to empowering filmmakers, fostering innovation and elevating the standards of our industry. Through collaboration and support, we aim to nurture a thriving filmmaking community and create a lasting impact on the global stage.”

The Directors Guild of Pakistan invites all Pakistani directors, filmmakers and industry professionals to join hands in this exciting journey towards excellence and growth in the realm of cinema. Together, we can create a vibrant and sustainable film industry that reflects the rich cultural heritage and diverse stories of Pakistan.