Farhan Saeed lends voice to ‘Jhok Sarkar’ soundtrack

Farhan Saeed over the weekend released the OST of his drama serial Jhok Sarkar titled “Meri Matti” as a treat to his music fans.

Crooned by Saeed himself the OST, Meri Matti has been composed by Adrian David Emmanuel with lyrics penned by Sibtain Khalid.

“Meri Matti is my tribute to our land and its various colours,” said the superstar Farhan Saeed. “This song is a gift for my fans, who have been celebrating my acting journey and waiting for me to give them some new music.” he further added.

After ruling the nation in 2022 with his blockbuster ‘Mere Humsafar’ and his big screen debut in ‘Tich Button’ – Farhan Saeed has donned an avatar of a cop for his latest television outing Jhok Sarkar that went on air on Hum TV this June.

Jhok Sarkar has been penned by Hashim Nadeem and directed by Saifee Hasan – and the serial OST’s ‘Meri Matti’ is just the perfect sound to go with the emotional rollercoaster the drama promises to be.

Farhan Saeed is a renowned Pakistani singer-songwriter, actor and producer.

This multi-talented actor and singer started his career with the band Jal and then moved further on into acting and gave hits after hits such as Udaari, Suno Chanda and Mere Humsafar to name a few. He made his mark on the big screen with the movie Punjab Nahi Jaungi and also produced his own film “Tich Button”.

Alongside he continued singing his hit solo tracks and OSTs and kept his musical journey alive.