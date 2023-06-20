Agha Ali raises voice for strong, independent women of the society

Actor Agha Ali has spoken about the safety of women in the country and said he wishes to see a society where women can travel freely without worrying.

He revealed these thoughts in a podcast with his wife hosted by Syed Ali and talked about the issues faced by women in the country and compared with other countries where women move unrestricted and unaccompanied.

Ali acknowledged the religious and conservative nature of Pakistani society and highlighted the paradox where men often speak passionately about women’s rights, yet treat women unequally in so many ways.

“We are very religious, protective conservative. Talk to any man about this and he’ll give you an entire speech on women’s rights but try looking around in Pakistan, there are barely any women unaccompanied on the roads.”

“I am not talking about after midnight, I am talking about during the day. You will never see a woman walking in a market, walking from one work to another or going home. Even if you do then she’ll be so scared,” he added. The actor raised question to those who claim to protect women – If women are truly safe in the country, why do they not feel secure? He suggested that people should travel and witness how women live in other countries to gain a better understanding of this pressing issue.