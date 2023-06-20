Javeria Saud’s BTS from ‘Baby Baji’ goes viral

The latest BTS reel of TV actor Javeria Saud Qasmi from the sets of her on-air serial ‘Baby Baji’ is going viral on social media. Taking to her account on the photo and video sharing application on Sunday, Javeria who portrays the outspoken yet entertaining Azra, wife of Jamal, in ARY Digital’s daily serial, reposted a BTS clip from the shoot which was previously shared by her co-star Fazal Hussain. “Azra’s scenes be like,” read the text overlay on the fast-forwarded video, which sees her co-stars and director giving irritated albeit funny expressions in reaction to her performance. Later, she also posted a click with her real and on-screen husband Saud Qasmi from Wasif’s wedding scene in the play. The posts were liked by thousands of users on Gram and drew numerous compliments for her act. As for ‘Baby Baji’, the star-studded daily serial stars Javeria with her real-life husband Saud, the on and off-screen couple Hassan Ahmed and Sunita Marshall, Tuba Anwar, Junaid Jamshed, Faiza Khan, Fazal Hussain and Aina Asif along with veterans Samina Ahmed and Munawer Saeed.