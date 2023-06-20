‘Bura Haal’ set to dominate music charts

With an engaging trailer and foot-tapping songs, the highly anticipated film, Carry On Jatta 3, is set to dominate the music charts once again with its latest romantic song titled ‘Bura Haal’.

The vibrant and appealing poster of the song has already been released, building up the excitement among fans.

Renowned singer Atif Aslam has lent his melodious voice to ‘Bura Haal’, which is scheduled to be released on June 21. Known as the king of all genres, Atif Aslam’s foray into the Punjabi music industry is eagerly awaited. His soul-stirring vocals are expected to bring a wave of tranquility to listeners’ ears.

The heartfelt lyrics of ‘Bura Haal’ have been penned by Sagar, while the music has been composed by Jaani. This collaboration between talented artists promises to create a captivating musical experience for fans.

Turning our attention to the credits of Carry On Jatta 3, the film is helmed by director Smeep Kang, with dialogues penned by Naresh Kathooria. The project is being produced by Gippy Grewal and Ravneet Kaur Grewal. The star-studded cast includes the likes of Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa, Binnu Dhillon, BN Sharma, Shinda Grewal, Karamjit Anmol and many more. Fans eagerly await the film’s release, which is scheduled for June 29, 2023.

Enthusiasm among fans is at an all-time high, as they eagerly anticipate the opportunity to watch Carry On Jatta 3 in theatres. The film’s delightful combination of talented actors, gripping dialogues and captivating music has created a buzz that has fans.