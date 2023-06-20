Leonardo DiCaprio clicks with Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen’s famous exes Tom Brady and Leonardo DiCaprio have befriended. The former football quarterback has been forming connections with some infamous bachelors ever since he parted ways with the Brazilian model.

An insider spilt to National Enquirer that one of such gentlemen is the Titanic alum, who is helping Brady move on from Bündchen.

“Now that Tom is single and out on the social circuit in Miami, he’s been getting close with a lot of people Leo knows,” the source explained. “That’s how they got connected.” Brady’s ex Bündchen has dated DiCaprio for five years in the early 2000s which made it “quite awkward” for him to connect with DiCaprio.

“It was a little awkward at first but once they got past the whole Gisele thing, they really clicked,” the insider revealed. “And the fact is, there’s an opening in Leo’s circle! Tom wants to get out and have fun and Leo’s more than happy to play the pied piper,” the source added.

DiCaprio and Brady recently met at a star-studded wedding ceremony in Sardinia, Italy. This is not the only time they have been under the same roof.

The former athlete and the actor were even spotted on yacht last month on what appeared to be a birthday bash for their friend, Bert Hedaya, as per TMZ. This comes amid rumours that Brady has been “dating around” while “shopping” for the right girl. As for DiCaprio, he has made a name with his short-lived romance with girls half his age.