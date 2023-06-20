Suzuki shuts down production again amid economic crisis

In light of the severe restrictions put in place by the current government, Suzuki, the largest automaker in Pakistan, has announced the closure of another plant due to the ongoing economic crisis.

Pak Suzuki stated in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange that its car and motorcycle factories will close from June 22 to July 8, 2023, and operations will remain suspended during that time.

Pak Suzuki’s notice said, “Due to shortage of inventory level, the management of the company has decided to shut down motorcycle and automobile plant from June 22, 2023 to July 8, 2023”.

Due to import restrictions, Pakistan’s auto industry is in hot water as car manufacturers are allowing customers to cancel reservations and receive refunds. Suzuki sales were among the many automakers whose sales were impacted by the shocking price increases.

Since the nation’s auto industry depends on imports and has been stressed by the shocking depreciation of the rupee, all major players are severely impacted by the economic crisis.

The Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association shared data showing that last month’s vehicle sales were down by 80% year over year.