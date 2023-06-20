Sunita Marshall explains why she hasn’t converted to Islam

Sunita Marshall is one of Pakistan’s most beautiful models and actresses.

Sunita Marshall is happily married to Hassan Ahmed and the couple has two adorable children.

Sunita Marshall recently appeared on Nadir Ali’s popular podcast, where she discussed marrying a Muslim man, her family’s reaction to her marriage, and why she has not converted to Islam despite being married for many years.

Sunita Marshall is a Christian, and her children are Muslim. It was decided prior to marriage, she explained. She stated that she has no plans to convert to Islam and that there is no pressure on her.

When asked about marriage, she stated that she had two wedding events, one for Muslim marriages and one for Christian marriages. She stated that a church ceremony was her preference. She stated that she also wore her white gown.