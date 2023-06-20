SC upholds May 26 order on audio leaks commission

The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) on Monday upheld its May 26 order staying the proceedings of an inquiry commission led by Justice Qazi Faez Isa, probing the veracity of recent audio leaks and their impact on the independence of the judiciary. The apex court issued an order for the previous hearing of the petitions filed against the inquiry commission.

In the written order, the SC stated that the Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Awan had raised objections to the three judges included in the bench. During the hearing, Awan said that the three judges should separate from the bench, while the petitioner’s lawyer gave counterarguments. After hearing the arguments of both parties, the court reserved its verdict, stating that the order of May 26 will stand till the objections raised on the formation of the bench are decided and the hearing of the case was adjourned for an indefinite period.

Earlier, the federal government had objected to the inclusion of Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Atta Bandial, Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan and Justice Muneeb Akhtar in the bench.