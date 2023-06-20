Eidul Azha on June 29

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Pakistan announced on Monday that the Zil Hajj moon has been sighted in Pakistan, adding that Zil Hajj 01, 1444 A.H, will fall on June 20 (Tuesday), thus Eid ul Azha in Pakistan will be observed on June 29 (Thursday).

Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Pakistan Maulana Syed Abdul Khabir Azad announced the decision following a meeting of the committee, held at the Met Complex here after Maghrib prayers to sight the crescent moon. Later, talking to media, Maulana Azad said that reliable testimonies of the moon sighting were received, therefore, Zil Hajj 01, 1444 A.H, will fall on June 20. The testimonies for sighting of Zilhaj moon were received from various parts of the country including Lahore, Islamabad and Peshawar, Maulana Azad said. As per tradition, the Ministry of Religious Affairs will soon issue a notification based on the confirmation received by the committee. The central and zonal Ruet-e-Hilal committees were also accompanied by meteorological experts as well as members of the Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) for the moon sighting in Pakistan. The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee convenes on the 29th of each Islamic month and officially declares the sighting of the moon. The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had predicted the new moon to be born on June 18 at 9:37 pm local time, with the sighting expected on June 19.