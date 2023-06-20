Shehryar Afridi sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand

A district and sessions court in Islamabad on Monday sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former state minister for interior Shehryar Afridi to Rawalpindi’s Adiala jail in a case related to May 9 riots. Afridi was picked up on May 16 from his residence in Islamabad under Section 3 of Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Ordinance 1960, which enables the government to arrest persons “acting in any manner prejudicial to public safety”. On May 30, he was rearrested shortly after being released from Rawalpindi’s Adiala jail. According to the jail administration, Afridi was released on completion of his “house arrest” period under the MPO. The Rawalpindi deputy commissioner had extended Afridi’s house arrest under MPO for another 15 days. Earlier in the day, Afridi – after completion of his physical remand – was produced before the court of Judicial Magistrate Naved Khan. At the outset of the hearing, the police sought and extension in the physical remand of the PTI leader which the court denied and instead sent Afridi to jail on 14-day judicial remand.