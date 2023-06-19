PM Shehbaz approves Rs25b aid for flood victims

In response to the concerns made by his government’s ally, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved an allocation of Rs25 billion in help for flood victims.

The premier promised to set aside this money during a recent meeting with PPP leaders. The PPP leadership, including Syed Naveed Qamar, Sherry Rehman, Syed Khurshid Shah, Qamar uz Zaman Kaira, Syed Murad Ali Shah, and Nisar Khuro, expressed their appreciation for the Prime Minister’s efforts towards public welfare in the budget, despite the challenging economic conditions, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office.

However, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari chastised his coalition colleagues and asked that monies be allocated to flood victims. He stated that unless the sum was granted, his party would not support the government’s budget, which is set to be passed this month. Bilawal, who is also the Foreign Minister in Shehbaz’s cabinet, expressed his disappointment with the budget’s unfulfilled promises during a rally in Swat on Saturday.

Floods in Pakistan killed 1,739 persons and caused Rs 3.2 trillion in damage and Rs 3.3 trillion in economic losses between June 14 and October 20, 2022. Heavy monsoon rains and melting glaciers following a severe heat wave were the direct causes of the floods, both of which are linked to climate change.

Sindh, which is crucial to Pakistan’s economy, was disproportionately affected by the 2022 floods, which severely wrecked residences, transportation, agriculture, irrigation, and communication infrastructure. Millions of people continue to require support.

According to local media sources, the agreed sum, which is intended to be included in the debt-driven budget, would now be used for flood victim rehabilitation.

According to reports, PM Shehbaz will also preside over a meeting today (Monday) to discuss the PPP’s concerns. The Foreign Minister, as well as ministers and financial experts from both parties, will attend the conference.