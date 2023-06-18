IG Punjab for increase in admission rate in police welfare schools

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that along with ensuring the best environment for the students and teachers of welfare schools of Punjab Police, teaching facilities should be increased. IG Punjab said that summer camps should be organized in police welfare schools, sports and creative activities should be promoted. Moreover, AC and LEDs should be provided in all staff rooms of police welfare schools. Dr. Usman Anwar said that police welfare schools must ensure maximum number of admissions to increase the income of Police Welfare Schools, the income earned from all Police Welfare Schools is being spent on the treatment and welfare of the heirs of Police Martyrs. Dr. Usman Anwar directed to increase the admission rate of male and female students in police welfare schools. IG Punjab said that RPOs and DPOs should adopt a joint plan with the school administration and improve the working of police welfare schools. He expressed these views while presiding over a video link meeting on the performance of Police Welfare Schools at the Central Police Office. During the meeting, Dr. Usman Anwar made a detailed review of the educational and teaching facilities provided in schools affiliated to Punjab Police.

Additional IG Welfare and Finance Riaz Nazir Gara, DIG Headquarters Humayun Bashir Tarar, DIG IT Ahsan Younis, DIG Welfare Ghazi Salahuddin, AIG Admin Amara Athar, AIG Welfare Naveed Ajmal, RPOs, DPOs, school heads of regions also participated in the meeting.

On the instructions of Inspector General Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, more speed has been brought in the health welfare measures of the police force. Dr. Usman Anwar released more than 01 crore 11 lakh 86 thousand to 18 officials for the treatment of various diseases. According to the details, traffic warden Mohsin Javed was given 18 lakh 30 thousand rupees for his son’s cochlear implant. Constable Aamir Shahzad was given Rs 10 lakh for the treatment of liver cancer. Constable driver Mukhtar Ahmed was given 10 lakh rupees for the treatment of his son’s kidneys. Traffic Warden Munir Afzal was given Rs 10 lakh for his wife’s breast cancer treatment. Azmat Abbas, a retired constable of Kasur, was given Rs 10 lakh for kidney transplant. Bahawalpur Inspector Muhammad Afzal’s wife was given Rs 10 lakh for cancer treatment. ASI Mahboob Aslam of Special Branch was given Rs.07 lakh for the treatment of his daughter. Constable Ghulam Abbas Klasi’s wife was given Rs 05 lakh for kidney treatment expenses. The rest of the money was given to officers and officials based on the requests received from different districts.

Dr. Usman Anwar directed to use all the resources of the force for health welfare and said that the welfare branch should ensure immediate action on the requests received from all over the province and through health welfare measures, the affected employees should be given all possible benefits on the basis of merit. Relief should be provided. Welfare Management Committee under the chairmanship of Additional IG Welfare Punjab Riyaz Nazir Gara had sent the cases to IG Punjab for release of funds. DIG Headquarters Humayun Bashir Tarar, DIG Welfare Ghazi Salahuddin, AIG Discipline Ahsan Saifullah and AIG Welfare Naveed Ajmal also attended the meeting.

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has been taking measures for the welfare of the heirs of the police martyrs. The keys of now house were given to widow of Shaheed constable Waqas Azeem. DPO Rana Umar Farooq also gave a cheque of Rs. 01 crore 35 lacs to Humaira Arshad widow of Shaheed.

Constable Waqas Azim embraced martyrdom in April 2021 by showing courage and bravery against the criminal elements.

IG Punjab said that support and care of family of the martyrs is first responsibility of the police department. We will ensure the admission of the children of the great martyr to the best schools for higher education. Dr. Usman Anwar said that the history of the Punjab Police is full of brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the sake of the nation, in the future too, no sacrifice would be spared in the duty of protecting the lives and property of the citizens.

On the orders of IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar and the special instructions of Additional IG Punjab Highway Patrol Abdul Kareem, the process of promotion to the post of Sub-Inspector and Assistant Sub-Inspector in PHP was completed. Departmental Promotion Board meeting was held under the chairmanship of DIG PHP Dr. Athar Waheed. SP Headquarters PHP Mansoor Qamar, SP PHP Lahore Region Imran Karamat Bukhari and Assistant Director Admin Ghulam Mohiuddin attended the Promotion Board meeting. The Promotion Board approved the promotion of 111 Assistant Sub-Inspectors to the post of Sub-Inspector. 125 cases were considered for departmental promotion. Out of which 111 Assistant Sub-Inspectors were promoted to the post of Sub-Inspectors. A ceremony was held to install the badges of the promoted Sub-Inspectors and Assistant Sub-Inspectors at the PHP headquarters. Additional IG Punjab Highway Patrol Abdul Karim, DIG Dr Muhammad Athar Waheed and SP Headquarters PHP Mansoor Qamar pinned ranks to 111 sub-inspectors and 25 assistant sub-inspectors to new posts. Additional IG Abdul Kareem and DIG Dr. Muhammad Athar Waheed congratulated the promoted officers, expressed good wishes for them and directed them to perform their departmental duties with dedication and integrity in the future.