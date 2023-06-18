CTD arrests alleged terrorist

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab , during an operation Dera Ghazi Khan arrested an alleged terrorist of a banned outfit. According to the spokesman, the CTD Dera Ghazi Khan received information from a reliable source that a terrorist of the banned organization Baloch Liberation Army, Mohammad Rashid Bashmani, shared controversial content against government and law enforcement agencies through social media. The team of CTD police station Sader reached the spot and arrested the terrorist using operational techniques , he said and added that the police have registered a case against the arrested terrorist and started investigation. He said that Counter-Terrorism Department Punjab is diligently pursuing its goal of a safe Punjab and is determined to root out the scourge of terrorism. In case of any information related to terrorism, report on the helpline of Counter Terrorism Department Punjab on 0800-11111, he concluded.