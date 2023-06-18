Asees Kaur ties the knot with Goldie Sohel

Singer Asees Kaur and musician Goldie Sohel tied the knot and shared their first pictures as a married couple on Saturday. The newlyweds took to Instagram to post a joint picture, showcasing their wedding outfits. Asees and Goldie opted for elegant pink ensembles, with Asees wearing a pink salwar suit and Goldie donning a white sherwani paired with a pink turban.

In the first picture, Asees can be seen smiling while Goldie gazes at her lovingly as they sit inside a gurdwara. The next photo captures Goldie with his arm around Asees, their eyes locked in a beautiful moment. The final photo shows the couple closing their eyes as they bring their faces close together, symbolizing their love and connection.

They accompanied the pictures with the caption, “Waheguru Tera Shukar Hai” (thanks to the Lord), along with heart and nazar amulet emojis. The hashtags included Asees Kaur, Goldie Sohel, Waheguru, wedding, and blessings.

Congratulatory messages and warm wishes poured in from fellow celebrities upon seeing the post. Sonakshi Sinha expressed her excitement, commenting, “Omg congratulations Asees and Goldie!!! Yeh jodi blockbuster hai” (this pair is a blockbuster). Jasmin Bhasin exclaimed, “Wow wow congratulations, party chahaiye” (need a party). Meanwhile, Divyanka Tripathi and Hina Khan also extended their wishes.

Fans and followers of Asees and Goldie flooded the comments section with heartfelt messages, showering the newlyweds with love and blessings.