It would not be a gross generalisation to claim that a rape of a social media influencer in Matiari drew the usual reactions. As noted on many other occasions, the victim lamented the crippling absence of action from law enforcement agencies while the accused continued to strong-arm her. But while her agony failed to make an impression on mainstream media, a different development in yet another rape case might serve as fodder for gossip columns and drawing-room discussions for days to come. That a woman withdrew her allegation against a motorway police inspector would now be declared the golden standard against which every upcoming complaint would be ridiculed, mocked, made light of and anticipated to fizzle on its own. Pakistani society still needs to rise above its toxic mentality that treats every such accusation as a fabrication to either malign the other party, twist the marriage screws or simply get the best out of an embarrassing situation. No matter what the victim might have said in her afterthought, Daska police should keep pursuing the case and investigate whether this backpedalling had ensued because of any fear tactics. If the said officer is innocent as claimed, the complainant should be tried before the law for defamation. Not only has she managed to add to the long list of discomforting questions about the moral compass of the nation, but also considerably worsened the plight of those who are encouraged to cover up sexual assaults out of stigmatisation. A patriarchal society with a flawed justice system with more than its fair share of men (ironically in power) snubbing rape as a “means to obtain asylum” or something that should be “just enjoy(ed)” is in no shape to stomach the terrain of false allegations. Our shameful 144th ranking on the gender equality index or the staggering statistics about rape occurring every two minutes across the homeland are neither on the radar of the state nor the civic society. But whether they agree or choose to look the other way, Pakistani women deserve to live in a land they can truly call their own; somewhere that wishes to keep them safe on the roads and in their houses. *