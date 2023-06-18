PCB appoints South Africa’s Morne Morkel as bowling coach

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday confirmed the appointment of Morne Morkel as the national side’s bowling coach. The former South Africa pacer has joined the national side on a six-month contract. Initially, he was unable to join the team due to his coaching responsibilities in the Indian Premier League (IPL), but now he will finally be able to make his way to Pakistan. Morne is part of the coaching staff of the Pakistan team during their upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka scheduled for next month. The 38-year-old will be assuming this position, replacing Umar Gul, the former Pakistan fast bowler who served as the interim bowling coach during the team’s previous series against New Zealand. Over the course of his 11-year-long international career, Morkel took 309 wickets in 86 Tests, 188 wickets in 117 ODIs and 47 scalps in 44 T20Is. His last international game was in Lahore for World XI against Pakistan in September 2017.