NBA suspends Morant 25 games over alleged firearm video

NEW YORK: The National Basketball Association (NBA) has suspended Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant 25 games without pay after finding he “intentionally and prominently” displayed a firearm in a live-streamed video on May 13. The two-time All-Star was previously suspended for eight games in March after he appeared in another social media video holding a firearm at a nightclub. The Grizzlies suspended Morant from team activities in May over the latest incident, in which he appeared to pose with a firearm in a car, conduct that the NBA found to be “detrimental to the league.” “Ja Morant’s decision to once again wield a firearm on social media is alarming and disconcerting given his similar conduct in March for which he was already suspended eight games,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. “The potential for other young people to emulate Ja’s conduct is particularly concerning. Under these circumstances, we believe a suspension is appropriate and makes clear that reckless and irresponsible behaviour with guns will not be tolerated.” Morant took accountability for his actions last month and released another statement after the suspension was announced, apologising to the NBA, the Grizzlies and the city of Memphis.