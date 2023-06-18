Lady Gaga teases ‘Chromatica Ball’ concert film

Lady Gaga has teased that a concert film based on her ‘Chromatica Ball’ world tour is on the way.

The singer played gigs across the UK, North America and beyond last year in support of her 2020 album ‘Chromatica’.

The tour began in Germany last July after a lengthy string of delays were imposed on the tour, which were initially scheduled to begin in 2020 before being postponed to July 2021, and then again to a year later.

Last September, her show at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles was filmed, with fans musing that it may have been for an upcoming film.

Now, Gaga has confirmed that a film is on the way. Taking to Instagram to update fans on her movements, she wrote: “I have been running my start-up Haus Labs, doing philanthropic work, and additionally have been working on The Chromatica Ball film edit.

“Here’s a photo of my working on The Chromatica Ball film edit (that’s a frame from the film behind me).” she added. “I can’t WAIT for you to experience it.”

Reviewing the London date of the ‘Chromatica Ball’ tour, NME wrote: “Tonight underlines her unique place in the pop pantheon: the missing link between showstopping ’80s icons like Madonna and Prince, and today’s more open and vulnerable superstars. ‘Thanks for loving a weirdo like me,’ she says at one point, before adding modestly: ‘I’m really nothing special.’

“She’s right on the first point – only a wonderful weirdo could conceive a show like this – but off the mark on the second. On this evidence, Lady Gaga continues to be an incredibly special performer: one with the guts to match her gumption.”