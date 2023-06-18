Qureshi vows to stand with PTI

Shah Mehmood Qureshi, the vice chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), reiterated his unwavering support to the party despite fellow members switching sides since the last few weeks. “I stand where I was,” he firmly said on Saturday while speaking to the media in Multan. This statement from Qureshi carries significance as several PTI politicians have recently joined the newly-formed Istihkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), led by the senior politician Jahangir Tareen. Meanwhile, other members are exploring alternative options or distancing themselves from the party following the disruptive events of May 9. The politician reiterated his stance while speaking to journalists outside a sessions court in Multan, where he attended the hearing of cases against him related to the May 9 riots. Last week, the PTI leader had criticised Tareen’s party, describing it “dead on arrival” due to its lacklustre launch. “My conscience is satisfied, my hands are clean,” he added. Qureshi said five fabricated cases were registered against him in Multan pertaining to the vandalism and none of the 13 charges mentioned in FIRs were proven true. Further speaking about the cases, the senior politician said he was not even present in Multan on the day the incidents took place.