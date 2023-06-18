Punjab Advocate General Shan Gul calls it quits

Advocate General Punjab Muhammad Shan Gul tendered his resignation on Saturday highlighting his inability to perform the functions of his office due to domestic commitments which he could no longer postpone. The letter was written to Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman and the chief minister Punjab Mohsin Raza Naqvi contending that “it was in the early make of my return to private practice after only recently having not been confirmed as a permanent judge of the Lahore High Court, that I had found myself approached by Mr. Mohsin Naqvi the chief minister Punjab, Mr. Zahid Akhtar Zaman the chief secretary and Mr. Ahmed Raza Sarwar the additional chief secretary in relation to my availability to serve as the advocate general of the province. At the time I was offered this esteemed position, I had been specifically informed that the appointment was only for a short duration, which prompted me to accept it,” the resignation stated. It further added that “at the time of my assumption of office, it pains me to highlight that the office was marred with matters that had been pending for over a year, inclusive of opinions sought by various departments and Order XXVII-A notices. It gives me great personal joy to consider it an achievement to report that the office, at present, has no outstanding matters pending”.