CTD Punjab arrests six alleged terrorists

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab arrested 9 alleged terrorists of banned outfits during operations in different areas of Punjnab. According to the spokesman, the CTD Punjab conducted 55 intelligence based operations in different districts of the province to effectively deal with any untoward incident of terrorism, in which 50 suspected persons were interrogated and 6 alleged terrorists were arrested with weapons, explosives and other prohibited materials. Among the arrested terrorists three members of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, Liaquatullah, Nadeem Khan, Inayatullah, a member of Sepah Sahaba Pakistan, Muhammad Younis, a member of Daesh, Muhammad Ammar and a member of Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, Ijaz Ahmed are included, he said.

The spokesman said that 1358 grams of explosives, one hand grenade, 6.53 feet of Prima Card, one laptop, 82 pamphlets, 45 stickers, 2 flags, 6 receipt books and 18800 rupees cash of the banned organization were recovered from the possession of the terrorists. He said that the terrorists had planned to sabotage across the province and wanted to target important installations and other religious places.The police have registered 6 cases against the arrested alleged terrorists in Multan, Gujranwala and DG Khan and shifted them to an unknown location, he added.The spokesman added that 227 combing operations were conducted during this week with the help of local police and security agencies, 11694 persons were checked, 24 suspects were arrested, 23 FIRs were registered and 16recoveries were made.The Counter Terrorism Department Punjab is diligently pursuing its goal of a safe Punjab and no stone will be left unturned in its efforts to bring terrorists and anti-state elements behind bars, he said and concluded that In case of any related information, call the helpline of Counter Terrorism Department Punjab on 0800 -11111.