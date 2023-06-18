Gold Rate In Pakistan Today 18 June 2023 is Rs. 222000.00 per tola. Gold price in Pakistan varies according to the global market rates and you can quickly check the price for the respective cities. However, these rates are defined by Pakistan’s bullion markets and gold market.

The price of gold in Pakistan is usually quoted in Pakistani rupees per tola, which is a unit of weight of approximately 11.664 grams. The price of gold can also be quoted in grams or ounces. Below we have listed today’s gold rates in Pakistan in different weights.

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today 18 June 2023

Gold Purity Gold Rate in Pakistani Rupee 1 Tola 24K Gold Rs. 222000 1 Tola 22K Gold Rs. 203499 1 Tola 21K Gold Rs. 194250 1 Tola 18K Gold Rs. 166500 1 Tola 12K Gold Rs. 111000

Gold rates around the world, including in Pakistan, change almost daily. Get updates on today’s gold prices in Pakistan, and get 18-carat, 20-carat, 21-carat, and 22-carat gold prices. These rates are given in Pakistani currency in the form of 1 tola, 1 gram, and 10 grams. Daily live rates are provided by Pakistani local gold markets and bullion markets.

Gold Prices Today In Major Cities of Pakistan

Here is the list of major cities in Pakistan with today’s gold rates

City Per Tola Gold rate Gold Rate in Abbottabad Rs. 222000 Gold Rate in Wah Rs. 222000 Gold Rate in Rawalpindi Rs. 222000 Gold Rate in Haripur Rs. 222000 Gold Rate in Karachi Rs. 222000 Gold Rate in Lahore Rs. 222000 Gold Rate in Islamabad Rs. 222000 Gold Rate in Quetta Rs. 222000 Gold Rate in Peshawar Rs. 222000

Overall, gold prices in Pakistan are driven by a complex combination of factors, and it can be difficult to predict how they will fluctuate over time. However, gold has a long history of holding its value and is often viewed as a stable investment, making it an attractive option for those looking to diversify their portfolios.