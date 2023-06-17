NEPRA notifies reduced FCA for April 2023

After due process, NEPRA issued its decision on K-Electric’s petition for reduced Fuel Charge Adjustments (FCA) for the month of April 2023. The reduction is at a rate of PKR 0.0472 per unit and will reflect in customers’ bills in the month of June 2023. FCAs are approved by the regulator, NEPRA, after review who also specifies the month during which the charge is applied. FCA is passed on to customer bills under the prescribed rules and regulations of NEPRA and the Government of Pakistan. Fuel Charge Adjustment (FCA) are incurred by utilities due to global variation in fuel prices used to generate electricity and change in the generation mix. These costs are passed through to customers following NEPRA’s scrutiny and approval for one month only. They also receive a benefit when the cost of fuel decreases.