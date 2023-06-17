Lahore Qalandars to outsource coaching staff to Toronto Nationals for Canada GT20

LAHORE: Toronto Nationals have entered into a deal with the two-time Pakistan Super League (PSL) champions Lahore Qalandars to outsource their coaching staff headed by director of cricket and head coach Aqib Javed to lead the franchise in the upcoming Global T20 [GT20]. While Aqib’s appointment has been formalised, the rest of the support staff’s appointment awaits a final ratification from Cricket Canada. The team had also picked four Pakistani players — Shahid Afridi, Zaman Khan, Saim Ayub, and Abdullah Shafique — in the recent draft.

“We are excited about our association with Lahore Qalandars,” Nationals CEO Manzoor Chaudhry said. “Cricket being a global sport is proliferating and connecting cricketing communities together. They won the PSL title twice and contributed a lot in Pakistan with their player development program and with such credibility, their assistance will be invaluable. So it’s an incredible opportunity for us to rope them into Canada to manage our team. We are looking forward to forging a long-term deal in the future.” The deal will see the Qalandars’ team management taking all cricketing decisions for Nationals. Apart from Aqib, full-time bowling coach Waqas Ahmed, fielding coach Shahzad Butt, and performance analyst Nabeel Edgar Pace will also be involved according to the terms of the contract between Qalandars and Nationals.

Former Australia fast bowler, Geoff Lawson was Nationals’ head coach the last time GT20 was held in 2019. They made it to the playoffs only to crash out in the Eliminator. In 2018, they finished bottom with Phil Simmons as head coach. “We are thrilled to be a part of the GT20 here in Canada and assisting Toronto Nationals with setting up the roster and providing them our full coaching staff in the upcoming season,” Lahore Qalandars owner, Sameen Rana said. “In our responsibility, we will help the franchise to achieve their winning ambitions in the league. The deal is a first of a kind and it is initially for a season and we will see how it goes.

“For us, it could also serve as a talent scouting on some unseen players from associates countries. Who knows we could find another Tim David out of another associate country who outshines and become a part of a bigger cricket ecosystem.” The GT20 returns after a four-year gap. The first two seasons took place in 2018 and 2019, but following payment disputes and the Covid pandemic, the league has not been held. The tournament has since undergone a revamp, with the title holders Winnipeg Hawks and Edmonton Royals not part of the competition anymore. Their places have been taken by Surrey Jaguars and Mississauga Panthers. Each team has included two marquee players and three Canadian players from the national side, as well as three emerging Canadian players, and four players from Associate countries in their roster of 16 at a cost of US $579,500. The GT20 will resume on July 20, with the final scheduled for August 6.