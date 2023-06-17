Celebrating emotions through art — the artistic philosophy of Amna Butt

Art is all about breaking the norms and negating the era. Picasso believed that one should learn the rules like a pro so that they can break them like an artist. One such artist who has faced many struggles but has emerged as one of the most promising artists is Amna

Butt. She has a love for paints and canvases since

childhood. Unlike other children, she preferred paint shops over toy shops.

After several years of mentorship under senior artists, she is now the CEO of Amna Butt- The ArtRoom, a gallery and studio with over 700 paintings, sculptures and art furniture. What’s unique about her ART is that it represents love, nature, relationships and Deen. Her art encompasses people’s life stories, struggles and imperfections. She believes that life is imperfect and so is art.

Amna Butt has recently launched ARTÈ part 2, which includes contemporary art like leather rugs, dramatic throws, painted leather blankets, neutral winter chairs and coffee tables. What’s unique is that you can have it hand-painted and commissioned for your space. In Ramadan, she launched the Kiswah series, which was sold out within 15 days as original Kiswah cloth was used in her artwork.

Amna Butt’s work revolves around emotions, and she lives, breathes and paints them. When words fail, she paints. While nature is her source of inspiration, ARTÈ represents the rhythms of nature, impulsive, intense and raw. While painting, she creates a piece of herself and gives it back to the world to enjoy, giving a piece of her soul back to the universe.

Despite being a big-time foodie, Amna Butt’s Kashmiri Butt family is to blame. She welcomes one and all to her studio for some visual therapy, a good cup of coffee and heart-to-heart conversation with her and her team.

