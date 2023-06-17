Memorandum presented to UK PM Rishi Sunak for Yasin Malik’s release

The All Parties Kashmir Parliamentary Group, Labour Friends of UK, Kashmiri organizations Jammu and Kashmir Self Determination Movement International and Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front presented a memorandum to UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for the release of Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Muhammad Yasin Malik. According to Kashmir Media Service, the leadership of both the parliamentary groups and the two Kashmiri organizations reiterated their commitment to work with all Kashmiri and Pakistani humanitarian leaders to campaign for the release of the Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik.